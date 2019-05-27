Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte A. Hayes. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Charlotte Ann Bailey Hayes, 70, Passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.



Funeral service for Mrs. Hayes will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Celebration Place Church of The Nazarene, 106 Flushing Drive, York, SC with Reverend Randy Garner officiating assisted by Reverend Brian Howard and Reverend Ray Jones. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will be private in Gastonia, North Carolina.



Born in Charleston, West Virginia February, 17, 1949, Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of Julia Ann Kelly Bailey of Charleston, WV and the late Monroe Silas Bailey. She was a loving pastors' wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A member of Chester Church of The Nazarene. Spending quality time with her family and church family was her life's passion.



Mrs. Hayes is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Edward Hayes, her daughter, Kim Ramsey and her husband, Matt of Rock Hill; her sons, Gary D. Hayes and his wife, Michelle of York and Eric Hayes and his fiance, Jena Arment of Mooresville, NC; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her brothers, Dwayne Bailey and his wife Joyce of Sissonville, WV, Keith Bailey of Charleston, WV; her sisters, Joan Newland and fiance, Bill Dunaway of Charleston, WV and Cathy Cordell and her husband, Roger of Crosslanes, WV and multiple nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732. .



Condolences may be made online at

Mrs. Charlotte Ann Bailey Hayes, 70, Passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.Funeral service for Mrs. Hayes will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Celebration Place Church of The Nazarene, 106 Flushing Drive, York, SC with Reverend Randy Garner officiating assisted by Reverend Brian Howard and Reverend Ray Jones. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will be private in Gastonia, North Carolina.Born in Charleston, West Virginia February, 17, 1949, Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of Julia Ann Kelly Bailey of Charleston, WV and the late Monroe Silas Bailey. She was a loving pastors' wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A member of Chester Church of The Nazarene. Spending quality time with her family and church family was her life's passion.Mrs. Hayes is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Edward Hayes, her daughter, Kim Ramsey and her husband, Matt of Rock Hill; her sons, Gary D. Hayes and his wife, Michelle of York and Eric Hayes and his fiance, Jena Arment of Mooresville, NC; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her brothers, Dwayne Bailey and his wife Joyce of Sissonville, WV, Keith Bailey of Charleston, WV; her sisters, Joan Newland and fiance, Bill Dunaway of Charleston, WV and Cathy Cordell and her husband, Roger of Crosslanes, WV and multiple nephews and nieces.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732. .Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close