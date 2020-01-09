Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry Pinsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cherry Lynn Ross Pinsky ROCK HILL, SC - Cherry Lynn Ross Pinsky, currently of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Wrightstown, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on January 4, 2020. Born May 23, 1951, in Spartanburg, SC, she was a 1969 graduate of Dorman High School. Cherry retired from N.J. Department of Corrections in 2009 and was a Life Member of the VFW Post 6590 in Wrightstown, NJ. Cherry loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed dining out with a glass of wine in her hand and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed looking for a new adventure and spoiling her kids and grandkids. Cherry was the daughter of the late Iantha Haulbrook Ross and Harry J. Ross. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Pinsky. She is survived by her daughter Dana (Jimmy) Wilson; a son James (Christine) Good, eight grandchildren, Jessica and Jenna Ridgway, Gavin and Daniel Blake Wilson, Vayda, Violet, Valerie and Victoria Good and brother Robert Ross. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Cherry Lynn Ross Pinsky ROCK HILL, SC - Cherry Lynn Ross Pinsky, currently of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Wrightstown, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on January 4, 2020. Born May 23, 1951, in Spartanburg, SC, she was a 1969 graduate of Dorman High School. Cherry retired from N.J. Department of Corrections in 2009 and was a Life Member of the VFW Post 6590 in Wrightstown, NJ. Cherry loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed dining out with a glass of wine in her hand and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed looking for a new adventure and spoiling her kids and grandkids. Cherry was the daughter of the late Iantha Haulbrook Ross and Harry J. Ross. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Pinsky. She is survived by her daughter Dana (Jimmy) Wilson; a son James (Christine) Good, eight grandchildren, Jessica and Jenna Ridgway, Gavin and Daniel Blake Wilson, Vayda, Violet, Valerie and Victoria Good and brother Robert Ross. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Published in The Herald on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close