Ms. Cherry Yvonne Williams, formerly of 1118 Sanders Street, Rock Hill, SC., died Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was a District Manager with the Rock Hill Herald for 15 years. Survivors include her daughter, DeNikki G. Webber of Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Kierra Hemphill, Terrance Everett, Darius Webber, and Chandler Webber, all of Marietta, GA; 6 great-grandchildren, Christian Everett, Danielle Hemphill, Aubri Williams, Carson Hoyle, Cameron Hoyle, and Serenity Howell; and siblings, Ronald Williams (Diane), Scottie W. Jones (Dwight), Ellen Eyvette Long (Charles), all of Rock Hill, Crystal F. Smith (Herbert) of East Windsor, New Jersey, and Albert Walton of Rock Hill; and a special cousin, Rev. Mardi F. Wright (Richard) of Rock Hill. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Cherry Yvonne Williams will be 1pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Pandemic, the service will be limited to family and close friends.



Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family.



