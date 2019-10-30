On October 23, 2019, Cheryl "Pat" Barber of Clinton, MD. Survived by her mother Johnnie Mae Barber, her daughter Tiffany Williams, and a host of family and friends. The family will greet friends Thursday, October 31, 2019 for 10:00am viewing at Second Baptist Church (SW), 5501 Silver Hill Road, District Heights, MD 20747 with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Internment immediately following at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. We invite you to sign the Guestbook at www.wyliefh.com
Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2019