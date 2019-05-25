Mr. Christopher "Coop" S. Cooper, 25, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Cooper was the son of Billy E. Cooper and Kelly Freeman Cooper. He was an avid fisherman and a sports fanatic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Trent Cooper of Rock Hill and Brandon Cooper of Myrtle Beach; his niece, Kennedy Cooper; his maternal grandfather, Ronald (Debbie) Freeman of Rock Hill; and his paternal grandmother, Joyce Anderson of Conway, SC.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 25, 2019