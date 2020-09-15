1/1
Chris Grant
1968 - 2020
Robert Christopher "Chris" Grant, also known as "Grunt", 51, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sharon ARP Church with Reverend Brad Vassey and Reverend Gil Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon ARP Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 1-2 PM.

Chris was born on October 1, 1968 in Rock Hill, SC. He was the son of the late Charles Curtis Grant and Carolyn Joan Maloney Grant. He retired from the City of Rock Hill after 31 years. Chris was a member of Sharon ARP Church and had a passion for playing softball.

Chris is survived by his wife, Belinda Ramsey Grant, daughters, Skylar Grant, Brooklyn Dugan (Kyler), Hayley George (Trevor), brother, Chuck Grant, and grandchildren, Jayden George and Bry'Lee Dugan.

In memory of Robert Grant "Chris", memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Grant family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
