Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Chris's life story with friends and family

Share Chris's life story with friends and family



October 25, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Daniel Christopher Montgomery, 44, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Grace Ministries, with Rev. Tim Boan officiating. Burial will be private.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Montgomery was the son of Myra Phillips Montgomery Ansell of Rock Hill and the late Vance Hampton Montgomery. Chris loved the Green Bay Packers and Clemson football. He loved Halloween and old scary movies. Chris was loved by everyone and never met a stranger.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Colton Montgomery of Lancaster; his brother, Shane (Hollye) Ansell of Rock Hill; and two sisters, Shantel Ansell of VA and Carrie Ansell of Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.

Condolences may be made at



Chris MontgomeryOctober 25, 2020Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Daniel Christopher Montgomery, 44, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Grace Ministries, with Rev. Tim Boan officiating. Burial will be private.Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Montgomery was the son of Myra Phillips Montgomery Ansell of Rock Hill and the late Vance Hampton Montgomery. Chris loved the Green Bay Packers and Clemson football. He loved Halloween and old scary movies. Chris was loved by everyone and never met a stranger.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Colton Montgomery of Lancaster; his brother, Shane (Hollye) Ansell of Rock Hill; and two sisters, Shantel Ansell of VA and Carrie Ansell of Rock Hill.The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store