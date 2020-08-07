Mr. Shadd Christian Fincher II, age 28 of Rock Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.



The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Harvest Ministries Church, 1211 South Anderson Road in Rock Hill, with Pastor Gary Adkins and Pastor Richard Retinbaugh officiating.



Born in Conway, S.C., Christian was the first born son of Shadd Christian Fincher and Jessica Lynn Hucks Clifton. He graduated from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. Christian worked at Quality Construction with his Dad. Christian loved automobiles and working on them, and playing video games and music with his siblings. He loved animals. Christian was a talented musician; he excelled at piano and guitar and played many other instruments.



Surviving are his father, Shadd Christian Fincher of Rock Hill; his mother and stepfather, Jessica and Dana Clifton of Rock Hill; his siblings, Allison, Jana and Ivy Clifton and Alexander, Andrew and Alana Flincher; his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Wanda Fincher of the home; his maternal grandmother, JoAnn Hucks; paternal great-grandmother, Annie Mae Zirkle; maternal great-grandparents, Purlie Robinson and Renee Robbins; aunts and uncles, Summer and Lamont Massey and Jerry Hucks; his first cousin and best friend, Trey Thatcher; and a host of great-uncles, great-aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Hucks; and paternal great-grandparents, Sam Zirkle and Wilburn and Florence Fincher.



Memorials may be made to Keystone, P.O. Box 4437, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store