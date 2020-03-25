Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine "Snuffie" Williamson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Christine Williamson, 60 of York passed away March 22, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; Howard Stewart and Marie Akins , her husband; Benjamin Williamson, one brother; Studebaker. She is survived by her two daughters; Marie Rabon (Kenneth) of Greenwood and Gayle Brown of York, three sisters; Robin Martin, Linda Harris (Carl) and Yvonne Dover (Sam) all of York, grandchildren; Bubba Rabon (Nica), Faith Rabon, Kristen Rabon of Greenwood and Luke Williamson of York, great grandsons; Axle and Tripp Rabon of Greenwood. A celebration of Life Service will be 2pm Wed., March 25, 2020 at Faith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12noon - 2pm at the funeral home and other times at the home. Rev. Chris Ballard and Pastors Kenneth and Marie Rabon will be officiating. Faith Funeral Service of York is caring for The Williamson Family.

Mrs. Christine Williamson, 60 of York passed away March 22, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; Howard Stewart and Marie Akins , her husband; Benjamin Williamson, one brother; Studebaker. She is survived by her two daughters; Marie Rabon (Kenneth) of Greenwood and Gayle Brown of York, three sisters; Robin Martin, Linda Harris (Carl) and Yvonne Dover (Sam) all of York, grandchildren; Bubba Rabon (Nica), Faith Rabon, Kristen Rabon of Greenwood and Luke Williamson of York, great grandsons; Axle and Tripp Rabon of Greenwood. A celebration of Life Service will be 2pm Wed., March 25, 2020 at Faith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12noon - 2pm at the funeral home and other times at the home. Rev. Chris Ballard and Pastors Kenneth and Marie Rabon will be officiating. Faith Funeral Service of York is caring for The Williamson Family. Published in The Herald on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close