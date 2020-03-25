Mrs. Christine Williamson, 60 of York passed away March 22, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; Howard Stewart and Marie Akins , her husband; Benjamin Williamson, one brother; Studebaker. She is survived by her two daughters; Marie Rabon (Kenneth) of Greenwood and Gayle Brown of York, three sisters; Robin Martin, Linda Harris (Carl) and Yvonne Dover (Sam) all of York, grandchildren; Bubba Rabon (Nica), Faith Rabon, Kristen Rabon of Greenwood and Luke Williamson of York, great grandsons; Axle and Tripp Rabon of Greenwood. A celebration of Life Service will be 2pm Wed., March 25, 2020 at Faith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12noon - 2pm at the funeral home and other times at the home. Rev. Chris Ballard and Pastors Kenneth and Marie Rabon will be officiating. Faith Funeral Service of York is caring for The Williamson Family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 25, 2020