Mr. Christopher Brandon Gordon, 44, of York, SC, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at home.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Mr. Gordon was born June 8, 1975 in Monroe, NC to Margaret Libby Bailey and the late Leonard Dale Gordon. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Bailey and was employed as a Union Elevator Mechanic with IUEC Local 135 for over 20 years at Otis Elevator, Charlotte, NC.
Survivors are his daughter Caitlyn Gordon of Matthews, NC; son Kyle Gordon of York, SC; mother Margaret Libby Bailey and brother T. J. Bailey both of Clover, SC; granddaughter Kayson Clark.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Gordon.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019