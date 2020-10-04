1/1
Christopher J. Hogue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rock Hill, SC - Christopher James Hogue, passed away of pancreatic cancer on October 2, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC at the age of 62.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Chris was born on December 25, 1957 in Shelby, Ohio. He was the son of Jean Riley Lash and the late Gary Hogue. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tracie Ann Hogue, sister Lynn Hogue, and stepfather Dr. Donald Lash.

Chris is survived by Kathy Heydinger Hogue, his wife of 43 years. He is also survived by his son, Travis Hogue and daughter-in-law Jennifer Hogue; daughter, Hillary Harbin and son-in-law Alan Harbin. Surviving siblings include sister Gail Myers (Dean), brother Mark Hogue (Kathie), sister Anne Strine (Ron), sister Joan Wildman, brother Joel Hogue (Lisa), sister Susan Keiser (Ron), sister Sally Wray (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his grandchildren Eli, Carson, and Payton Hogue.

Chris was a superintendent with Myers & Chapman, Inc. in Charlotte, NC. Chris served his Country in the United States Army for four years. He was known, and will be remembered, for his heart to serve and help others. In addition to his deep love for his country, he was even more passionate about his love of family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren with whom he was affectionately known as "Pap".

Chris touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to pancan.org or Kindred at Home.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved