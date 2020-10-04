Rock Hill, SC - Christopher James Hogue, passed away of pancreatic cancer on October 2, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC at the age of 62.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Chris was born on December 25, 1957 in Shelby, Ohio. He was the son of Jean Riley Lash and the late Gary Hogue. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tracie Ann Hogue, sister Lynn Hogue, and stepfather Dr. Donald Lash.
Chris is survived by Kathy Heydinger Hogue, his wife of 43 years. He is also survived by his son, Travis Hogue and daughter-in-law Jennifer Hogue; daughter, Hillary Harbin and son-in-law Alan Harbin. Surviving siblings include sister Gail Myers (Dean), brother Mark Hogue (Kathie), sister Anne Strine (Ron), sister Joan Wildman, brother Joel Hogue (Lisa), sister Susan Keiser (Ron), sister Sally Wray (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his grandchildren Eli, Carson, and Payton Hogue.
Chris was a superintendent with Myers & Chapman, Inc. in Charlotte, NC. Chris served his Country in the United States Army for four years. He was known, and will be remembered, for his heart to serve and help others. In addition to his deep love for his country, he was even more passionate about his love of family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren with whom he was affectionately known as "Pap".
Chris touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to pancan.org
or Kindred at Home.
