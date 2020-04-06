Christopher Michael Cobb, 33, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Chris was born in Rock Hill, SC on April 21,1986. He moved to Portland, OR in 2017. He graduated from Rock Hill High School where he played soccer, golf, and especially enjoyed being in the chorus. He attended Winthrop University where he majored in music and was a member of the University's chorus group. He was a big fan of the USC Gamecocks and the Carolina Panthers. Chris is survived by his Dad, Michael Cheves Cobb; his mother Denise Wicker Cobb; his sister, Elizabeth Ashley Cobb who adored him so much; and his grandmother, Mary Wicker. There will be no services or visitation at this time.



Memorials may be made in his memory to the Miracle Park currently under construction in Rock Hill, SC or a .

