Mrs. Christy Bell, 43 pass away at CMC Atrium Hospital Pineville. Funeral Services will be Saturday November 16, 12:00 pm at United A.M.E Zion Church Fort Mill, SC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery Fort Mill, SC. Presiding Elder Sharon Browning will Officiate and Rev. Susan Adams will eulogize. She is survived by her mother Diane Bell Brice; one brother Myon Cureton ; four sisters Rev. Cynthia Mackey(Garrett), Carolyn Jordan(Waymon), Rhonda Nash(Miachel) and Jackie Cureton. A host of Nieces, Nephews family and friends. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary Services.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2019