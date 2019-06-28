Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chuck Walker. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethany A.R.P. Church Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bethany A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Benjamin P. Glaser and Rev. Alan A. Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.



Mr. Walker was born March 14, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Charles Raines and Joan Westbrook Walker. Chuck grew up in the Green Creek community in Polk County, NC before moving to Blacksburg in the 6th grade. He graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1971 where he participated in football and track. He attended Gardner Webb College on a football scholarship, where he was an offensive lineman. He was a member of the Athletic Booster Club, coached little league football, volunteered as a coach for the Blacksburg Wildcat varsity football team, was their long-time statistician, and was a member of the Hall of Fame.



Chuck retired from Duke Energy after a 41 year career. He was a faithful member of Bethany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Clover, SC, where he served as Clerk of Session, Elder, Deacon, Church Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, Teacher, and encourager of the saints.



Chuck will be lovingly remembered for his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor. His merry heart was definitely "good medicine" to all who knew and loved him.



Survivors are his wife of 40 years & high school sweet heart Pam Faulkner Walker; daughters Joanna W. Earls and husband Matthew and Sarah Jane Walker all of Blacksburg, SC; known as Poppy to his grandsons Tucker, Ethan, Walker, and Grayson Earls; sister Beverly W. Durham of Kernersville, NC mother-in-law Hayes M. Faulkner of Kings Creek, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Bethany A.R.P. Church, 1454 Highway 161 N., Clover, SC 29710.



"Father, I desire that they also whom You gave Me may be with Me where I am, that they may behold My glory which You have given Me; for You loved Me before the foundation of the world. " John 17:24



