Cindy (Davidson) Wheeler (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy (Davidson) Wheeler.
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cindy Davidson Wheeler, 51, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home.

Cindy was born on June 26, 1968 in Gastonia, NC. She was the daughter of the late Burt L. Davidson and Joey Whitesides Davidson. She was a member of Free Spiritual Tabernacle Church in Clover, SC.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Wheeler, brothers, Burt Lanny Davidson (Nancy), Randy Davidson (Jorie), Ben Davidson, and sister, Arlene Patterson.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wheeler family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.