Cindy Davidson Wheeler, 51, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home.
Cindy was born on June 26, 1968 in Gastonia, NC. She was the daughter of the late Burt L. Davidson and Joey Whitesides Davidson. She was a member of Free Spiritual Tabernacle Church in Clover, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Wheeler, brothers, Burt Lanny Davidson (Nancy), Randy Davidson (Jorie), Ben Davidson, and sister, Arlene Patterson.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wheeler family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 11, 2019