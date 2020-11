Or Copy this URL to Share

Clara Blake Byers

June 16, 1936 - October 25, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Clara Blake Byers, age of 84, passed away October 25, 2020, at 1170 Cardinal Pointe Drive at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home Chapel, Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





