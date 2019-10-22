Obituary Notice
LAKE WYLIE - Clara Bernice Daniels Mangliers, 93, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill, SC.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church in Clover, SC with the Reverend Larry Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Clara was born on October 30, 1925 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie C. Daniels and Mable Gheen Daniels. She was a member at New Life Baptist Church in Clover, SC.
In addition to her parent, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Mangliers and 1 brother and 2 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, PO Box 343 Clover, SC 29710.
