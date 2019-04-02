Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Rhyne. View Sign

Clara B. Rhyne YORK, SC - Clara B. Rhyne, age 82, of York, SC entered into her eternal rest on March 31, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of Fishburne and Alice Bishop. She and her husband, John Rhyne, were the owners of Old Towne Antiques of York. Clara also formerly owned and operated Bob's Amoco in Clover, SC. Clara is survived by John, her devoted and loving husband of 37 years; her loving children, Wanda McMichael (Tom) of Rock Hill, SC; Tommy Gann (Barbara) of Clover, SC; Charles Gann (Karen) of Gaffney, SC; Rickey Gann (Linda) of York, SC; in addition her grandchildren Brad Gann (Gabby); Brent Christenberry (Jill); Bobby Ray Gann; Brittany Ellis (Kip); Justin Gann (Kelsey); Miranda Gann; Joseph Stickle; and Brittany Stickle; and great grandchildren Brantley Gann and Gavin Gann. One of Clara's favorite scriptures is 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. Flowers are appreciated and memorials may be made to , PO Box 10000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Funeral arrangements are being made with the Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC (www.BrattonFuneralHome. com). Family will be receiving friends followed by a private memorial service for family.

