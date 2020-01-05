Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Clarence Hinnant "Conney" Wishert, Jr, 71, died Thursday January 02, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 06, 2020 at Barron Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Barron Funeral Home. Mr. Wishert was born January 11, 1948 in Chester, SC and was a son of Lula Mae Taylor English and the late Clarence H. Wishert Sr. He was a graduate of Chester High School , York Tech and Winthrop College. He was former manager of Kanawha Insurance in Chester, SC. Mr. Wishert was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam with the 506 Curahee and the 101st Airborne Infantry. He held three Bronze Stars, Two with Valor and the Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal. He was a past Commander of District 5 and Chapter 19 of the . Mr. Wishert was a Member of Leeds Baptist Church where he was a former Chairmen of the Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher. In addition to his mother, his is survived by his wife of over 33 years, JoAnn Chappell Wishert; one daughter, Kelly Marie Wishert of Rock Hill, SC; two sisters, Myra Wishert Maloney (Larry) and Shirley Wishert Nance both of Blackstock, SC; one grandson, Thomas Greco of Knoxville, TN; two great-grandchildren Chas Greco and Aiden Greco both of Oregon; numerous nieces and nephew and cousins. Memorials may be made to , Chapter 19, 3207 Lizzie Melton Road, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at

