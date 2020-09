Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Clarence Hughes, Jr. 75 passed away Sept. 16, 2020. Public viewing will be on Sat. 12:30 pm til 5pm at the funeral home and the family will receive friends at 2418 Eagle Pointe Rd. Faith Funeral Service is in charge.



