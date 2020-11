Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence James Stallings

April 23, 1942 - October 31, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Clarence James Stallings 78, of 509 Ashford Street, Chester, SC passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Palmetto Village, Chester, SC. Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Place Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Stringfellow officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Thursday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC





