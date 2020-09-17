1/1
Claudie Mack Shelton Sr.
Mr. Claudie Mack Shelton, Sr., of 231 Columbia Street in Chester, SC, passed on September 12, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Friday, September 18, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 130 Walnut Street in Chester, SC. Burial will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be at the funeral home 2pm-6pm Thursday, September 17, 2020. Masks are required to visit the home, funeral home and church. Family will receive friends at the home. Additional funeral information can be found on the funeral home website: www.christopherkingsfh.com. Funeral services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC. 803-377-1144

Published in The Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
