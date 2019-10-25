Clayton Ezra Henson Sr.

Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Inspiration Baptist Church
921 Comet Road
Rock Hill, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Inspiration Baptist Church
921 Comet Road
Rock Hill, SC
Obituary
Clayton Ezra Henson Sr., 74, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center following a bout with pneumonia.

He leaves his wife of 29 years, Ann Henson; his sons, Clay Henson and Adrian Henson, his wife Shannon Henson; his daughters, Teresa Striat, Sharon Carter and Rena Henson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many friends.

Born in Shelby, NC the son of John and Ida (Gant) Henson, he was a resident of Rock Hill for over fifty years.

Mr. Henson worked as a loom mechanic for Springs Mills for 16 years and as machine operator for Worthington Steele for 17 years. After that he worked in his own shop doing auto body and mechanic work. He was known for being able to fix almost anything that was wrong with a car and one of the best paint jobs in town.

He was much loved by his family, especially the grandchildren, and will be missed terribly.

A Memorial Service will be held October 26, at Inspiration Baptist Church, 921 Comet Road, Rock Hill, SC. Visitation will be at 1 PM and the service will start at 2:30 PM.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
