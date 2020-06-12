Clementine Casey
Clementine Marie Casey "Dolly" KINGSTON, NY - Passed away April 29, 2020, in Kingston, NY from COVID-19. Survivors are her son, Deputy Kevin P. Casey of the York County Sheriff's Office (Rosemary), grandchildren Brandon, Caroline-Rose, James, Thomas, Joseph all of York, SC; daughter, Barbara Finseth (Bjorn) of Fergus Falls, MN, grandchildren Danielle, Sean and Seamus; and son, Richard Casey of Stone Ridge, NY, granddaughter Melanie. Memorial Mass will be at All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie on Saturday, June 13th, at 2 PM.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
