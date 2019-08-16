Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Penland. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sara "Cleo" Jenkins Penland, 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes.



Born in Clover, SC, Mrs. Penland was the daughter of the late William Grier Jenkins and the late Cora Elizabeth Quinn Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Don" Penland and her sister, Reba Jenkins Wright. She was retired from Celanese with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading and doing her devotions each morning and she loved her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband. She was a member of Catawba Baptist Church and loved her church and church family.



The family would like to thank the staff of Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for the loving care given to Mrs. Penland.



Surviving are her son, Fred W. (Debbie) Penland of Spartanburg, SC; her daughter, Sheila Penland of the home; and her grandsons, Jamie Penland, Scott Penland and Michael Gossett.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Penland's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.



Mrs. Sara "Cleo" Jenkins Penland, 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes.Born in Clover, SC, Mrs. Penland was the daughter of the late William Grier Jenkins and the late Cora Elizabeth Quinn Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Don" Penland and her sister, Reba Jenkins Wright. She was retired from Celanese with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading and doing her devotions each morning and she loved her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband. She was a member of Catawba Baptist Church and loved her church and church family.The family would like to thank the staff of Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for the loving care given to Mrs. Penland.Surviving are her son, Fred W. (Debbie) Penland of Spartanburg, SC; her daughter, Sheila Penland of the home; and her grandsons, Jamie Penland, Scott Penland and Michael Gossett.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Penland's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.

