Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cloud Hardin Hicklin M.D.. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary



Cloud Hardin Hicklin, MD went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, January 3, 2020. He was born in Chester County, South Carolina on May 22, 1931 to Harry Eugene Hicklin and Louise Simril Hicklin. Upon finishing Lewisville High School in Richburg in 1949, he entered and was graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina on June 1st, 1953. Twelve days later he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Stanford of Chester. On July 1st of the same year he volunteered in the United States Air Force and worked as a medical laboratory technician, including two years in Hawaii where their first son, Harry, was born in 1956. In 1957 he completed his four years in the Air Force, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and entered the University of South Carolina, where he completed a year of pre-medical studies. In 1958 he began his freshman year at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where his second son Leland, was born. In 1962 he received his Doctor of Medicine degree and began an internship and one year residency at Memorial Hospital of Chatham County in Savannah, Georgia. Upon completion of this period he moved his family to Chester, where he began a solo practice, and where his third son, Jonathan, was born. In 1965 Cloud began practice in Rock Hill with Medical Associates, where he practiced for thirty years before he served as an internist with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. He often said that he loved every day of medical school, and he felt fortunate to be able to practice medicine. After he retired, he and Carolyn moved back to the country farm where he grew up in Richburg. All of his life he loved learning. He appreciated this country and the land on which he grew up. He was a devoted member of Filbert Presbyterian Church in York, where he served as an elder and then as elder emeritus. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, of sixty-six years; three sons and three daughters in law: Harry and Billie Hicklin of Hendersonville, NC, Leland and Cheryl Hicklin of Columbia, SC, and Dr. Jonathan and Joy Hicklin of Rock Hill, SC; and a granddaughter, Joy Caroline Hicklin of New York City, and a grandson, Andrew Jonathan Hicklin of Rock Hill. Mr. Hicklin was predeceased by his brother Harry E. Hicklin Jr and his sister Mary Hicklin Rauch. The family will receive friends for visitation at Filbert Presbyterian Church at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020.The Celebration of Life Service will be at Filbert Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm. Tuesday conducted by the Rev. H. Wallace Tinsley, Jr. and the Rev. Dave Hall. Burial will be private. Memorials may be sent to Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, SC 29745. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close