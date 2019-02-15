Mrs. Clyde Allen Murray of 570 Darby Road died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 2 pm Saturday February 16, 2019 at Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church on Stringfellow Road in Chester. Burial will follow in Benson Cemetery Old York Road in Chester. There will be no public viewing. Family will receive friend at the home 570 Darby Road Chester. Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher Kings Funeral Home Chester, SC.
Christopher King's Funeral Home
703 Old York Road
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
Published in The Herald on Feb. 15, 2019