Mr. Clyde Anthony Hines, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Forward Church of God, 1599 Glasscock Rd, Rock Hill with Rev. Gill Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Hines was the son of the late Paul Hines and the late Ruby Lanning Hines. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Hines and his brothers, Bobby Hines and Paul Hines. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was loved by everyone he met. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Forward Church of God.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Donna Mosier Hines; his daughters, Heather Hines, Tangelia Mosier and Amanda Rinehart; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brothers, Charlie Hines, Billy Hines and James Bell; and his sisters, Vickey Puckett, Alice Williams and Betty Carroll.
Published in The Herald on May 10, 2019