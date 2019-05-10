Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Hines. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Clyde Anthony Hines, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Forward Church of God, 1599 Glasscock Rd, Rock Hill with Rev. Gill Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.



Born in Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Hines was the son of the late Paul Hines and the late Ruby Lanning Hines. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Hines and his brothers, Bobby Hines and Paul Hines. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was loved by everyone he met. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Forward Church of God.



Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Donna Mosier Hines; his daughters, Heather Hines, Tangelia Mosier and Amanda Rinehart; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brothers, Charlie Hines, Billy Hines and James Bell; and his sisters, Vickey Puckett, Alice Williams and Betty Carroll.

Mr. Clyde Anthony Hines, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Forward Church of God, 1599 Glasscock Rd, Rock Hill with Rev. Gill Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.Born in Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Hines was the son of the late Paul Hines and the late Ruby Lanning Hines. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Hines and his brothers, Bobby Hines and Paul Hines. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was loved by everyone he met. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Forward Church of God.Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Donna Mosier Hines; his daughters, Heather Hines, Tangelia Mosier and Amanda Rinehart; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brothers, Charlie Hines, Billy Hines and James Bell; and his sisters, Vickey Puckett, Alice Williams and Betty Carroll. Published in The Herald on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close