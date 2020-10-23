Mr. Clyde Kimble "John" Ernandez, 87, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, at Lando Cemetery with Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. The family is requesting all involved please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mr. Ernandez was born October 2, 1933 in Lando, SC and was a son of the late John T. Ernandez and Lois Kee Ernandez. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Ernandez retired from ES&Y Auto Repair Shop in Rock Hill. He was a member of Heath Memorial Methodist Church. John was an excellent repairman and enjoyed using his talent to help others. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
John is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Ernandez and Delores Brandon (Jim) both of Rock Hill; a special friend, Libby Gilbert of Rock Hill; three nieces and seven nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances Simpson and Ruby Orr; and three brothers, John Ernandez, Jr., Keith Ernandez and Craig Ernandez.
Memorials may be made to Heath Memorial Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Edgemoor, SC 29715, Lando Cemetery, c/o Bruce Catoe or Hospice & Community care, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
