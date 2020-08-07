Mr. Cody James Bryant, 25, formerly of Clover, SC passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center, Hickory, NC.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time for the safety of our family and friends.
Cody was born May 13, 1995 in Gastonia, NC. He graduated from Clover High School in 2013 and received a Horticulture Degree from Spartanburg Community College in 2016.
Cody worked in the Sports Turf Management field and was formerly employed by Greenville Drive, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and most recently was the Heads Grounds Keeper with the Hickory Crawdads.
Cody loved his family, South Carolina Gamecocks, Sundrop, green green baseball fields, making new friends, his ford pickup truck, his dog Turner, laughing, and pretty girls.
Cody James Bryant, "the Legend" onto your field of dreams.
Survivors are his mother Holly Alsobrooks of Charlotte, NC; father James H. "Jimmy" Bryant, Jr. (Colleen) of Clover, SC; maternal grandparents Wick & Beverly Alsobrooks of York, SC; uncle David Alsobrooks of Durham, NC; paternal grandmother Janie Bryant of Clover, SC. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rev. Harry Bryant.
Memorials may be made to Moped to Memphis, 625 Highway 55 E., Clover, SC 29710.
