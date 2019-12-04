Col. Charles Edward Pittman, 73, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 1947 Old Friendship Road Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Pastor Jonathan Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Born in Fort Mill, Mr. Pittman was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Pittman and Lena Elizabeth Garner Pittman; brothers, Robert and Ronnie Pittman; and his sister, Virginia Duncan. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Masonic Lodge 111. He was a retired auctioneer and retired from York Tech.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Terry Baker Pittman; daughter, Crystal Evans (Ronnie); son, Charles Franklin Pittman; brother, Johnny Lee Pittman (Ann); sisters, Harriet P. Bruton and Linda P. Smith (Russell); grandchildren, Patrick D. Evans (Jennifer), Brooke Evans (Josh), Makenzie B Evans, Payton Ashlyn Pittman, Charles Brodie Pittman and Lillie Addison Pittman; and a great grandson, Anthony Charles Evans.
The family requests that memorials be made to Providence Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019