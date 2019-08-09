Colin Wayne Odom, 72, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Colin was born on November 2, 1946 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Clayton Weldon and Mary Belle Givens Odom. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School in 1965 and Winthrop College in 1977. Colin was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Gerald and Milton Odom, two sisters Mary Werner and Carol Whiten.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years Martha Jane Simpson Odom, sons Wayne Odom, Scott Odom and wife Sara, daughter Renee Lefler and husband Billy, grandchildren Haley, Seth and Wyatt Lefler and Saige, Noah, and Emma Odom. Also surviving is one great granddaughter Rory.
A gathering to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the residence of Renee and Billy Lefler.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 933 Louise Ave. #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Odom family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 9, 2019