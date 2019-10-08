Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colon F. "Bogie" Price Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 (803)-482-6212 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Mitford Baptist Church 467 Forest Lakes Cr. Great Falls , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Colon Fletcher "Bogie" Price, Sr., 95, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Levine and Dickson Hospice Care in Huntersville, NC. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mitford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC and other times at the home of Tim and Katherine Price, 56 Wildwood Rd., Great Falls, SC 29055.



Mr. Price was born October 14, 1923 in Great Falls, SC and was a son of the late Fletcher Colon Price and Lillie Dority Price. He was a graduate of Great Falls High school and served in the U.S. Army for two and a half years with the 36th Infantry 141st Division during World War II. Mr. Price was awarded the Bronze Medal, received the Combat Infantry Badge, the 5-Battle Stars, the Normandy Invasion Medal, the American



Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal and the European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He retired from J.P. Stevens after 30 years of service, was a city mail carrier for Great Falls Post Office for 23 years. After his retirement from the Post Office, Mr. Price worked for Fairfield Electric for six years as a contract meter reader. He was a member of Mitford Baptist Church.



Mr. Price is survived by two sons, Tom Price of Blackstock and Dennis Price of Great Falls; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and nine great -great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Milbry Suttle Price; a daughter, Diane Price; and three brothers, Mendal Price, Dewey Price and Abe Price.



Memorials may be made to Mitford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 494, Great Falls, SC 29055.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

