Connie Groves Brunet, age 75, of Chester passed away in a local health care facility. She was born in Edgemore to the late Lloyd A. and Ruth Robinson Groves and she was the widow of Ross Brunet. She was retired from Springs Industries, Eureka Plant.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicky Farr of Chester; two sons, Robby Farr of Chester and Doug Farr of York; four grand-children, Heather Surratt, Joey Hunter, Travis White and Josh Farr; three great grand-children, Trent Rabon, Devin Rabon and Callie Rabon.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Jimmy and Kenneth Groves.
A celebration of her life will be held 3:00p.m., Monday, in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home in Chester. Reverend Ronnie Greene will speak.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 11, 2019