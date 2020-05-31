Cora Aurelia-Ann "Corrie" Bridges
2014 - 2020
Cora Aurelia-Ann Bridges

Cora Aurelia-Ann "Corrie" Bridges, 5, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Levine's Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Rock Hill, SC on December 10, 2014. Corrie was a remarkable little girl who was wise beyond her tender years. Her creativity, curiosity and grasp of her own spirituality evoked an inspirational example for all. Corrie's awareness of the world around her and her compassion for people was unmatched. She possessed an ability to communicate with people. Corrie was an independent thinker and always full of ideas who enjoyed sharing those ideas with her friends and family. She was keenly aware of people's challenges, whether physical or mental and was concerned with everyone being treated as equals. Corrie was inspired to help others because her brother, Charles, is diagnosed with autism. She loved her brother Charles with all her heart and did not mind standing up for him whenever the need arose. She exemplified the meaning of her "brother's defender and helper." Her understanding of the world demonstrated wisdom beyond her years. Always a helpmate, Corrie loved helping her Mom in the kitchen, and her Dad outdoors and her brother with anything he needed. She enjoyed telling stories, listening to Christian music and singing her favorite song, "Happy Birthday Jesus." Corrie loved Frozen, sang every song, and owned almost every item from the franchise. She was a loving little girl who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Her mommy wrote, "Corrie, you are so beautiful, the sun and moon would envy you, if they could envy."

Left to cherish her memories:

Parents: John "Eddie" Bridges and Rebecca "Becca" Dickinson Bridges

Brother: Charles Haywood Owen Bridges

Maternal Grandparents: George and Lynn Dickinson

Great Grandmother: Pat E. Durgin

Aunt: Diana Bridges Uncle: Thomas Dickinson

A host of other loving family members

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel

VISITATION: Monday, June 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain, NC

INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC

It is the request of the family that any flowers sent for Corrie, be living plants to transfer to a memorial garden in her memory.

GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM

ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA

Published in The Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

