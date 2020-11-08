Cora West
January 29, 1937 - November 6, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Cora Elkins West, 83, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Anthony Queen officiating. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. West was the daughter of the late Louise Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R. West, Jr.; and her brother, Leonard Elkins. She was retired from Celanese Corporation with 29 years of service. She loved to work puzzles and play Rummy with her aunt Gilly. She was a member of Roddey Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Mark W. (Kay) West of Rock Hill; two grandchildren, Matthew (Crystal) McDaniel of Rock Hill and Casey (Billy) Talley of Mooresville, NC; three great-grandchildren, Ava McDaniel, Lawson McDaniel and Liam Talley; and her aunt, Gilly Jones of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm (prior to the service) on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. West's name to Roddey Baptist Church, 2678 S. Anderson Rd, Catawba, SC, 29704.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.