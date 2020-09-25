1/1
Corene Adams
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Corene Adams, age of 88, of Rock Hill, SC passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville. She was born to John and Iola Brown Love on May 26, 1932 in York County. She was married to the late Willie Adams. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, one son, four brothers, and three sisters. She left to cherish her memories are five daughters, and four sons, two sisters, two sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New Home AME Zion Church, York, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements



Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Home AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
