Corey Lamont Kennedy
1970 - 2020
Corey Lamont Kennedy
April 22, 1970 - November 27, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Corey L. Kennedy 50, of 938 Darby Rd. Chester SC, passed away on Friday Nov. 27, 2020. Celebration of life will be held on Wed. December 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christian Home Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. James Williams officiating, Pastor Keith Taylor delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-7pm on Tues. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Christian Home Baptist Church
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
REMATTIE GORE-MCCOY
Friend
December 1, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy Corey will be truely missed. Another Angel of class of 88. Lean on your family and friends.
Cynthia Heath
Classmate
November 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Cynthia Heath
