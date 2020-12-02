Or Copy this URL to Share

Corey Lamont Kennedy

April 22, 1970 - November 27, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Corey L. Kennedy 50, of 938 Darby Rd. Chester SC, passed away on Friday Nov. 27, 2020. Celebration of life will be held on Wed. December 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christian Home Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. James Williams officiating, Pastor Keith Taylor delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-7pm on Tues. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.





