Corinne Fowler
November 15, 1937 - November 1, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Corinne Parsons Fowler, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, Hollis Lake Road with Reverend Rick Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am-12:40 pm prior to the service at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Wilkesboro, NC, November 15, 1937 Mrs. Fowler was the daughter of the late Everette Parsons and the late Rose Owens Parsons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Newton Fowler; her brothers, Everette Grant, Grat Eugene, Virgil Bland, Harry Franklin, Mack Beuron; her sisters, Eleanor and Isabelle. She was retired from Comporium with 23 of service. Mrs. Fowler was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Rock Hill.
Surviving are her two sons, Gregory A. (Dilpreet) Faulkenbury of Fort Mill, and John (Dorothy) Faulken of Babson Park, FL; her grandchildren, Brandon and Jasmine Faulkenbury; her brothers, Elden Grant and Stephen Gregory; her sisters, Everine and Susie.
