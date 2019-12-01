Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Cornelia Steele Troublefield died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, aged 98 years. She was born Dec. 27, 1920, near Mount Holly Church, Rock Hill, to Thomas Fant Steele, Sr., and Blanche Quinn Steele. She married Linwood Cole Troublefield on Nov. 12, 1937. She lived in Rock Hill all her life.



Cornelia graduated from Rock Hill High School. She loved crocheting, quilting, sewing and crafts of many kinds. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Troublefield Heating and Cooling for many years. She taught Sunday School at Epworth United Methodist Church. Her eight children attended Central Elementary School where she was active in the P.T.A.



Cornelia is survived by seven children: daughters Becky T. Davis (Ronny) and Linda T. Adams, both of Rock Hill; sons Tom (Lila), of University Park, Fla; Bill, Dan, Paul (Geri), and Jeff (Vanessa), of Rock Hill, fourteen grandchildren; Beth Kane (Mike), Ellen Youngblood, Lisa McRae (Mark), Joy Rose (Tom), Julie Sawyer, Kelly Berg (Jeff), Ron Davis (Valerie), Fleta Crocker (Henry), Brandon Troublefield, Brent Troublefield (Amy), Cole Basinger (Lee), Micah Troublefield, Joey Troublefield (Shannon), and Chris Troublefield, eighteen great-grandchildren: Cameron, Connie, Courtney, Max, Matthew, Rachel, Lane, Cole, Sarah Nell, Jordan, Bruce, Natalie, Caleb, Riley, Holden, Alice, Kensley, and Kendall; her sister Mae S. Crocker (Charles); and special friends Linda Warren, Gloria Ransome, and Kathy Mroz.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Jean Redick Spampinato, her grandchildren Tom "Todd" Long and Gayle Long, her parents, her sisters Frances Steele and Catherine McCallum, and her brother Fant Steele, Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rock Hill with the Rev. Irvin Plowden officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M.



Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



The family thanks Agape Hospice for their care and kindness to their mother.



Online condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Troublefield family.

Cornelia Steele Troublefield died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, aged 98 years. She was born Dec. 27, 1920, near Mount Holly Church, Rock Hill, to Thomas Fant Steele, Sr., and Blanche Quinn Steele. She married Linwood Cole Troublefield on Nov. 12, 1937. She lived in Rock Hill all her life.Cornelia graduated from Rock Hill High School. She loved crocheting, quilting, sewing and crafts of many kinds. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Troublefield Heating and Cooling for many years. She taught Sunday School at Epworth United Methodist Church. Her eight children attended Central Elementary School where she was active in the P.T.A.Cornelia is survived by seven children: daughters Becky T. Davis (Ronny) and Linda T. Adams, both of Rock Hill; sons Tom (Lila), of University Park, Fla; Bill, Dan, Paul (Geri), and Jeff (Vanessa), of Rock Hill, fourteen grandchildren; Beth Kane (Mike), Ellen Youngblood, Lisa McRae (Mark), Joy Rose (Tom), Julie Sawyer, Kelly Berg (Jeff), Ron Davis (Valerie), Fleta Crocker (Henry), Brandon Troublefield, Brent Troublefield (Amy), Cole Basinger (Lee), Micah Troublefield, Joey Troublefield (Shannon), and Chris Troublefield, eighteen great-grandchildren: Cameron, Connie, Courtney, Max, Matthew, Rachel, Lane, Cole, Sarah Nell, Jordan, Bruce, Natalie, Caleb, Riley, Holden, Alice, Kensley, and Kendall; her sister Mae S. Crocker (Charles); and special friends Linda Warren, Gloria Ransome, and Kathy Mroz.She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Jean Redick Spampinato, her grandchildren Tom "Todd" Long and Gayle Long, her parents, her sisters Frances Steele and Catherine McCallum, and her brother Fant Steele, Jr.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rock Hill with the Rev. Irvin Plowden officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M.Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.The family thanks Agape Hospice for their care and kindness to their mother.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Troublefield family. Published in The Herald on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close