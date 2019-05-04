Mr. Cory Charles Solesbee, 38, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.



A native of Rock Hill, Cory was a son of Maxine Solesbee and the late Charles Vernon Solesbee. He loved the outdoors, pitching horseshoes, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and friends, and he had a heart of gold.



Surviving in addition to his mother; a sister, Terica Benton; a brother, Cody Solesbee; three nephews, Shane Benton, Dusty Benton (Tachria), and Blaze Benton; a niece, Nicole Benton; and two Uncles, Brian Solesbee (Rita) and Irvin Johns (Cindy); two Aunts, Wanda Sanders and Darlene Simon (Roger), and numerous cousins.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

