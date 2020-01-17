Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crystal Morrison. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Memorial Mass 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saint Anne Catholic Church 1694 Bird Street Rock Hill , SC View Map Visitation 4:00 PM Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street directly next door at the school Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Crystal D. Morrison born May 5th 1981 to Rick and Kathy Morrison of Rock Hill, SC, went home to be with the Lord.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy D. Morrison, her maternal grandfather John T. Elkins, and her paternal grandparents Richard and Bernice Morrison.



She is survived by her greatest accomplishment her son Kyson, father Rick (Barbara) Morrison of Rock Hill, SC, grandmother Lona Belle Elkins of Salisbury, NC, sister Mechelle (Chris) Carey of Columbia, SC, their children, Justin, Kenzie and Megan, step-siblings Dee Dee DisBennett of Denver, NC, James Douglas (April) Lee Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, and Lori (Justin) Sellers of Harrisburg, NC.



Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Crystal means jewel and that what she was to us, someone who you got better, by knowing. She loved NASCAR, her Tar Heels and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She attended both Saint Anne's Catholic school and church where she was one of the very first female alter servers. She played basketball at Rock Hill High School and believed Once a Bearcat, Always a Bearcat (OABAAB).



Her Memorial Mass will be 3:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends at 4:00 pm directly next door at the school.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Crystal's name to CUE center for Missing Persons Donate - CUE - Community United Effort

Crystal D. Morrison born May 5th 1981 to Rick and Kathy Morrison of Rock Hill, SC, went home to be with the Lord.She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy D. Morrison, her maternal grandfather John T. Elkins, and her paternal grandparents Richard and Bernice Morrison.She is survived by her greatest accomplishment her son Kyson, father Rick (Barbara) Morrison of Rock Hill, SC, grandmother Lona Belle Elkins of Salisbury, NC, sister Mechelle (Chris) Carey of Columbia, SC, their children, Justin, Kenzie and Megan, step-siblings Dee Dee DisBennett of Denver, NC, James Douglas (April) Lee Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, and Lori (Justin) Sellers of Harrisburg, NC.Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Crystal means jewel and that what she was to us, someone who you got better, by knowing. She loved NASCAR, her Tar Heels and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She attended both Saint Anne's Catholic school and church where she was one of the very first female alter servers. She played basketball at Rock Hill High School and believed Once a Bearcat, Always a Bearcat (OABAAB).Her Memorial Mass will be 3:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends at 4:00 pm directly next door at the school.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Crystal's name to CUE center for Missing Persons Donate - CUE - Community United Effort Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close