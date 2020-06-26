Cursela Craig Costner
Mrs. Cursela Craig Costner, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

Mrs. Costner was born in Lancaster County, SC, and was the daughter of the late Curtis Craig and the late Margaret Hunter Craig. She was a member of West End Baptist Church and a home maker. Mrs. Costner was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Donald J. Costner and her son, James Kevin Costner.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Jay Rebsamen officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the home of Gloria and Jimmy Wilson, 152 Copper Kettle Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Mrs. Costner is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Jimmy) Wilson of Rock Hill, SC; her three grandchildren, Yvonne Wilson (Jay), Keith Wilson (Kim), and Julie Fox (Marlowe), all of Rock Hill; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Costner's name to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
