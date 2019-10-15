Mr. George Curtis "Curt" Miller, 65, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home.
The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at their home at 408 Piper Glen.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, November 24, 1953, Curt was the son of the late Benjamin Osbie Miller and the late Marilyn Joyce Thornton Miller. He was retired from City of Rock Hill with 32 years of service. He was owner-operator of CJC Custom Cycles of Rock Hill. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 385. Curt was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Bigham Miller; Two Sons, Richard Miller of Charlotte, NC, Kurt (Lauren) Miller of Rock Hill, SC; Sister, Billie (Brent) Litwin of Thomasville, NC; Grandson, Jackson Miller; Granddaughter, Avery Miller; his granddog, Karma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Miller's name to Children's Attention Home PO Box 2912, Rock Hill, SC, 29732-2912 .
Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2019