CW3 David Hampton Faris, 35, of Rock Hill went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
His life will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, with Dr. Ryan Butler and Rev. Michael Beeks officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery.
Born in Orangeburg, SC, CW3 Faris was the son of Rhea Anthony Faris, Sr. and Kathryn Grimm Faris of Rock Hill. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics from Liberty University. David was an Instructor Pilot for the UH-60M Initial Entry Rotary Wing course for the US Army at Fort Rucker, AL.
His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal (3), Army Commendation Medal (3), Joint Service Achievement Medal (2), Army Achievement Medal (7), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), and Army Aviator Badge. He was also named "Soldier of the Year" for the US Army III Corps while stationed in Iraq.
CW3 Faris enjoyed woodworking and cooking and helping others.
In addition to his parents, CW3 Faris is survived by his daughters, Abigaile, Faith, Anna Lee, and Evelyn; the mother of his children, Lesley Hammond Faris; his brother, Rhea Faris, Jr. (Ashley); his sister, Kristi Faris Butler (Ryan); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in CW3 Faris' name to the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.