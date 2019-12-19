Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Cousar Udeagha. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Cynthia Cousar Udeagha went home to be with the Lord December 12, 2019 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Nursing Home.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Willie Mae Featherstone Cousar, sisters Diane Cousar, Carol Cousar Aninta and brother Joseph Cousar.



Survivors she leaves to cherish are her sons, Nkem Udeagha (Samantha) of Columbia, S.C. and Chinedu Udeagha of Rock Hill, S.C. One grandson, Edwin Udeagha of Columbia, SC.



3 sisters, Hattie Adams (James) of Adairsville, Ga, Linda Mobley (Charles), of Rock Hill, SC and Lisa Cousar, of Rock Hill, SC. Brothers, Ward Cousar (Mary) of Rock Hill, SC and Lauren Timothy Cousar of Jacksonville, Florida. Aunts Elizabeth Featherstone, Rock Hill, Elizabeth Featherstone, Baltimore Md. Dorothy Featherstone, Baltimore Md. Willie M. Featherstone, Lenoir, NC. Nieces, Angela Huntley(Mike), Andrea Jones, Trina Jones, Tanya Cousar, Sheneka McCrorey (Bobby), Tierra Ramsey(Aaron) Charissa Mobley, Raven Cureton (Andrew), and Nina Kiser. Nephews, Dwayne Cousar (Cassandra), David Mickel (Blossom), Moultrie Mobley and a host of great nieces, cousins, friends and caregivers.



A Memorial Service will be held at Big Calvary Baptist Church, Edgemoor, SC on Saturday, December 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Watson of Rock Hill Bible Fellowship and Pastor Dr. Rodney Adams will officiate.

Published in The Herald on Dec. 19, 2019

