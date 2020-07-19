On July 13 at 3:05 p.m. Cynthia was called home to be with the Lord. A native of Greenville, SC, she born on January 23, 1955 and was the daughter of Roger Allen Fisk and Elizabeth Brackett Fisk. She was the second oldest out of ten children. Cynthia is survived by her husband Willie Curtis Brown, Jr., and her three children Kenneth Allen Younce, Sr., William Lee Younce, Sr. and Carisa Leigh Woodard, her sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, her four sister and two brothers. Cynthia (Cindy) was a women of many hats. She obtained a Master's Degree in Commercial Arts, Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts, Associates in Theology as well as being a Nurse. She was deeply loved and will definitely be missed by her family and friends. Family only Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Funeral services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street in Chester, SC. website: www.christopherkingsfh.com