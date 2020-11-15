Cynthia Scott
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Cynthia Bigger Scott, 76, Passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn Scott, Jr.; son, William Glenn Scott, III; sister Katherine Sandra Deaver Gordon; niece, Lisa Deaver Ash; and parents, John Robert "Jack" Bigger and Grace Smith Bigger. She graduated from Erskine College and retired from the SC Employment Security Commission.
She is survived by her nephew, Charles Stephen Deaver, Jr. (Shannondoah) of Moncks Corner, SC; nieces, Leigh Sherer Boyd (Dean) of York, SC and Elizabeth Sherer Durham (Derick) of Seneca, SC; and sister-in-law, Jane Scott Sherer of York.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Scott's name to York ARP Church Box 475 York, SC 29745 or to Rogers Memorial 1820 Eden Terrace Rock Hill, SC 20732.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net