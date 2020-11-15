1/
Cynthia Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Scott
November 12, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Cynthia Bigger Scott, 76, Passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn Scott, Jr.; son, William Glenn Scott, III; sister Katherine Sandra Deaver Gordon; niece, Lisa Deaver Ash; and parents, John Robert "Jack" Bigger and Grace Smith Bigger. She graduated from Erskine College and retired from the SC Employment Security Commission.
She is survived by her nephew, Charles Stephen Deaver, Jr. (Shannondoah) of Moncks Corner, SC; nieces, Leigh Sherer Boyd (Dean) of York, SC and Elizabeth Sherer Durham (Derick) of Seneca, SC; and sister-in-law, Jane Scott Sherer of York.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Scott's name to York ARP Church Box 475 York, SC 29745 or to Rogers Memorial 1820 Eden Terrace Rock Hill, SC 20732.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved