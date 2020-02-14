Mrs. Cynthia D. Stegall, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Rogers Memorial ARP Church, with Rev. David Stover officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Stegall was the daughter of the late Archie Eugene Dawson and the late Mary Kennedy Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Stegall. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and walking on the beach looking for shark's teeth. She was a charter member of Rogers Memorial ARP Church and served in women of the church for many years.
Surviving are her sons, Robert Scott (Faith) Stegall of Rock Hill, SC, Steven Ray (Beth) Stegall; four grandchildren, Joshua Scott Stegall, Jacob Dawson Stegall, Regan Elizabeth (Justin) Wright and Martha "Marti" Lee Stegall; and her brother, Archie Dale Dawson (Mary Etta).
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Stegall's name to Rogers Memorial ARP Church, 1820 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2020