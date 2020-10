D'Angelo Cordero Jenkins, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Novant Health in Huntersville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Parker Funeral Home Chapel followed by Funeral Service begin at 11:00 a.m. Family will be receiving family and friends right after service only at 7314 Brigmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements